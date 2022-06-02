UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Introduces Visit Visa For Umrah In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Saudi Arabia introduces visit visa for Umrah in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Thursday announced the launching of an electronic service to apply for Umrah visa for individual from outside Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Thursday announced the launching of an electronic service to apply for Umrah visa for individual from outside Saudi Arabia.

"The visit visa for Umrah will be issued now within 24 hours.

Applications for Umrah visas can be submitted from outside Saudi Arabia, away from Umrah campaigns," he said.

Al-Rabiah said the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aims to facilitate the reception of Umrah pilgrims in larger numbers, Saudi Gazette reported.

The minister said one million people will perform Hajj this year. The pilgrims include 850,000 (85 percent) foreign pilgrims and 150,000 (15 percent) domestic pilgrims.

He said the ministry and other related agencies are working to ensure the health of Hajj pilgrims.

"The Hajj smart card will be implemented this year," he said while noting that digital technologies would help organize this year's Hajj in the perfect manner.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Visa From Million

Recent Stories

Indian, Israeli Defense Ministers Agree to Expand ..

Indian, Israeli Defense Ministers Agree to Expand Military Cooperation - Defense ..

17 seconds ago
 Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

18 seconds ago
 Tanveer acknowledges WFP in addressing Pak numerou ..

Tanveer acknowledges WFP in addressing Pak numerous issues

20 seconds ago
 Media should counter propaganda, highlights CPEC's ..

Media should counter propaganda, highlights CPEC's benefits: NA Speaker

21 seconds ago
 Solid management company to be set up in Sargodha: ..

Solid management company to be set up in Sargodha: commissioner

5 minutes ago
 NEPRA determines power tariff for FY 2022-23

NEPRA determines power tariff for FY 2022-23

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.