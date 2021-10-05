UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Issued 30 Million Permits To Umrah Pilgrims In A Year

Saudi Arabia had issued 30 million permits for Umrah pilgrims from home, abroad, visitors and worshipers to the Grand Mosque in a year, a senior official said

Spokesman of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Hisham Saeed, said 21,000 Umrah visas were issued last month for people from outside the Kingdom, and more than 10 million domestic and international pilgrims have performed Umrah with ease since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gulf news reported .

Vaccinated worshippers must obtain permits beforehand to be allowed into the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The number of pilgrims and worshippers allowed to perform Umrah and pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah was increased from Friday.

Up to 100,000 pilgrims will be able to perform Umrah daily, an increase of 30,000 to the current capacity, and 60,000 worshippers will be able to pray at the mosque.

Permits are issued through the Tawakkalna and Etamarna apps.

The resumption of Umrah for pilgrims from other countries started on August 10, as the Kingdom continues to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom announced the start of receiving applications from citizens wishing to travel to the red list countries, on humanitarian grounds, through the electronic platform of the Ministry of Interior (Absher).

The General Directorate of Passports said the service allows requesting travel permits for the following cases: permanent residence abroad, the death of a relative, continuing to accompany a citizen receiving treatment abroad, and Saudi organ donors to their relatives.

