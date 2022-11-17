UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Issued Over 1 Million E-visas For Tourists Since 2019

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :More than 1 million electronic tourist visas have been issued in Saudi Arabia since the launch of the service in 2019, the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism announced.

During the Digital Government Forum, Eng.

Ibrahim Al-Suhaim, an official in the tourist visas service, stated that one of the most important advantages of the tourist visa service is that it can be issued along with medical insurance in less than 5 minutes.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb has launched the unified platform of the Tourism Ministry, which will work on linking the tourism sector system with investors and service providers, Saudi Gazette reported Thursday.

Al-Khateeb stressed that more than 10 government agencies have been linked to provide some 50 digital services and reliable data, including a credible map to reveal the tourism investment opportunities and to issue instant licenses.

