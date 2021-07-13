Saudi Arabia has issued the first smart Hajj card for the current Hajj season, which is linked to all the services such as entering the camps, using transportation, entering hotels, and paying through ATMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia has issued the first smart Hajj card for the current Hajj season, which is linked to all the services such as entering the camps, using transportation, entering hotels, and paying through ATMs.

It also helps guide lost pilgrims, controlling entry to the camps and timing of grouping and transportation.

This came during an inspection visit to the holy sites to check on the readiness of the facilities to receive pilgrims in presence of the Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region and Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

The card will serve pilgrims throughout their journey.

The Emir of Makkah inaugurated the project of the Security Control Centre in Shumaisi, which is located on an area of 1.6 million square metres, Gulf Today reported.

The project is supported by smart systems on the sorting and inspection paths, and a unified digital portal that contributes to facilitating traffic and reducing the waiting time for those arriving in Makkah from 45 minutes to 7 minutes.

The development work also included increasing the vehicle crossing lanes to 16.

Al-Faisal inaugurated the Welcome and Reception Centre project, which aims to facilitate the movement of pilgrims to and from Makkah Al-Mukarramah. The centre contains parking spaces for more than 8,000 vehicles.

The Welcome and Reception Centre also includes a car sorting area, public facilities and offices for the relevant authorities.

It also issues the smart Hajj card, provides an automatic reading of the Hajj permits and offers hospitality services, including transportation of luggage to the holy sites and pilgrims to the mosque to perform Tawaf or to visit Mina.

Pilgrims will be provided ready meals in their rooms instead of gathering at the dining halls.