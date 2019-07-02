A delegation of Royal Saudi Naval Force headed by its deputy commander held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) A delegation of Royal Saudi Naval Force headed by its deputy commander held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The Naval Chief apprised the Saudi delegation about the role being played by Pakistan Navy in maritime security of the region.The Deputy Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Force appreciated Pakistan Navy's efforts towards regional peace and security.