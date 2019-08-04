UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Launches A Project To Reduce Temperature At Holy Sites During Hajj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Saudi Arabia launches a project to reduce temperature at holy sites during hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia announced the development of a project to reduce temperatures in order to provide some respite to pilgrims at the Makkah's holy sites.

The project aims to provide temperature reduction from 15C to 20C, where temperatures will be recorded every 10 seconds during the season through sensors placed under the asphalt.

It has begun coating asphalt as a way to reduce heat at the holy sites. The project included in the first stage the coating of the pedestrian road at Mina Gate leading to the Jamarat facility.

The coating was done over a total area of approximately 3,500 m2 to help reduce the road temperature and to serve the pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Hajj, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat in an interview with Saudi Newspaper " Asharq Al-Awsat" said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the Secretariat of the Holy City, launched an initiative to alleviate the heat of the holy sites by implementing a project to coat the asphalt, as a way to reduce the temperature by 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

He said that 3,500 square meters were covered so far and that other sites would be treated over the next year.

He added that the project also included measuring the temperature every 10 seconds through sensors placed under the asphalt.

The number of pilgrims during the coming year will reach 15 million, according to the deputy minister, who pointed to the introduction of many programs and committees to ensure the best quality of services provided to pilgrims.

The director general of the holy sites and seasons, Ahmed Manshi, said "The project aims to reduce the temperature of the pavement surface in Shaiben area, and there is a possibility to include the Jamarat facilities, and coat several pedestrian pathways at holy sites." He explained that to measure the success of this project, surveys will be distributed to pilgrims during this year's Hajj season.

"We have also coordinated with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research to conduct a study on this experiment, recommend the possibility of expanding to other locations, and learn the most convenient sites for the secretariat to provide the service," he said.

The project came after the completion of a network of pedestrian pathways extending from the Mount of Mercy (Jabal Al-Rahma) in Arafat to Mina, passing through Muzdalifah.

It aims to ensure the comfort, safety and security of pilgrims while they move between holy sites. The pathway has been paved using interlocking tiles, and benches are placed on both sides for pilgrims to rest.

Sunshades have also been installed to protect pilgrims from the sun, and concrete barriers have been placed to prevent vehicles from entering the pedestrian pathway. The pathway is lit using high-tech poles and LED beams, which are bright, cost-efficient when compared to ordinary lighting, and have low emissions.

Related Topics

Hajj Vehicles Road Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia From Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

2 hours ago

WGES supports Dubai&#039;s effort to become global ..

3 hours ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

4 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.