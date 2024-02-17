Saudi Arabia Launches AI Robot To Enhance Pilgrim Experience For Hajj And Umrah
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM
Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers and enhance the spiritual journey of pilgrims
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers and enhance the spiritual journey of pilgrims.
The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said it is using the latest technologies, including a ‘Guidance Roboto’, to facilitate the rituals of Hajj and Umrah.
The Guidance Robot is designed to assist visitors by responding to their religious inquiries related to the performance of Hajj and Umrah rituals with clarity and precision, utilising the latest approved religious fatwas, Gulf news reported.
The robot offers simplified explanations of these rituals in Arabic and eleven other international languages, ensuring that the information is accessible to a global audience. The languages include Arabic, English, French, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Malay, urdu, Chinese, Bengali, and Hausa. Additionally, the robot features a 21-inch touch screen providing various services to visitors of the Grand Mosque.
Equipped with four wheels and a smart stop system, the robot moves smoothly. It is also equipped with front and bottom cameras that capture high-resolution images of the surroundings, ensuring clear transmission.
The robot boasts speakers with high-clarity in sound and a microphone that captures sound with exceptional quality.
Using a wireless network system (Wi-Fi) at a speed of 5 GHz, the robot enables fast and high data transmission, enhancing the efficiency of its services.
A unique feature of this robot is its ability to enable visitors to communicate directly with scholars and sheikhs via visual communication technology. This allows for clarification on real-time fatwas and guidance on religious issues of concern to the pilgrims.
Additionally, the robot provides simultaneous translation of sermons and religious lessons delivered at the Grand Mosque, making these insightful teachings available in eleven international languages without the need for human translators.
The Guidance Robot offers several benefits to pilgrims and Umrah performers. Its ability to quickly and accurately respond to inquiries saves valuable time and effort.
The robot's service is available around the clock, offering constant support to visitors seeking information and guidance. Its ease of use makes it accessible to all visitors, regardless of their cultural or linguistic background.
Recent Stories
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future14 minutes ago
-
Husband killed wife in Firozka18 minutes ago
-
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case18 minutes ago
-
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions18 minutes ago
-
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai17 minutes ago
-
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP17 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy17 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures17 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed during celebratory firing1 hour ago
-
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab2 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of Child Health2 hours ago