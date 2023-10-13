Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Launches ‘Artificial Intelligence Hour’ Initiative In More Than 1,300 Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 10:47 PM

An “Artificial Intelligence Hour” initiative is targeting more than 1,300 public and private schools across Saudi Arabia, with the aim of raising awareness of emerging technology among students and inspiring the next generation of programmers, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support and empower the nation’s youth and develop their talents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) An “Artificial Intelligence Hour” initiative is targeting more than 1,300 public and private schools across Saudi Arabia, with the aim of raising awareness of emerging technology among students and inspiring the next generation of programmers, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support and empower the nation’s youth and develop their talents.

The initiative is the second in the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence, which has been developed by the Saudi Ministry of education in partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, SPA reported.

It offers 300,000 male and female students in middle and high schools the chance to learn more about the AI field.

