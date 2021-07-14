Saudi Arabia launches awareness campaign for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia has launched an awareness campaign for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry for Hajj and Umrah has already completed the registration of 60,000 pilgrims, including Saudi citizens and residents.

Applicants were selected from the age group of 18-65, who already received the COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with the health and safety protocol of the pilgrimages.

Deputy Minister of Hajj, Dr. Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Mashat, said the awareness campaign focused on educating the pilgrims about the precautionary instructions that must be adhered to before entering Makkah to ensure a healthy environment for performing the rituals of Hajj during this unprecedented situation, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He added that the decision to limit the number of pilgrims comes out of the leadership's constant concern for the health, safety, security and safety of pilgrims and their countries.

Implementation plans have been developed to fulfill all requirements and provide all health standards to achieve an exceptional, healthy and safe pilgrimage, noting that the Hajj environment for this year will be different from the usual days, as it is a healthy environment in the first place, in which the distance between the pilgrim and the other is taken into account throughout the entire Hajj journey, and the final plan for transportation will be drawn up later through the competent security authorities.

He also highlighted the contents of the awareness campaign for the Ministry's activation of the electronic technology system in the various Hajj activities, such as the application of the Hajj smart card "Shayir", which contributes to controlling the entry of pilgrims to camps in the holy sites and various facilities and grouping them to the Jamarat facility, guiding lost pilgrims and knowing the gathering times and departure times, in addition to program services, favor, transportation and other services that enable pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and ease.

He pointed out that this campaign includes educating the pilgrims about the benefits of the unified card for all pilgrims, which contains their personal, medical and residential information, as all these technical tools contribute to organizing the Hajj process, starting with issuing the Hajj permit and managing the entry of pilgrims to Makkah and the holy sites and their performance of Hajj rituals, in addition to guiding and organizing the pilgrims in the camps of the holy sites, the mount of Arafat, the stoning of the Jamarat, the Ifadah Tawaf and other rituals of Hajj.

The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah called on all pilgrims to interact with the objectives of this awareness campaign, which seeks to raise the level of societal culture among pilgrims by adhering in the first place to all precautionary measures that guarantee them a healthy and safe pilgrimage, in addition to their observance of the directives of the competent authorities in their movements during their performance of rituals, including observance physical distancing among pilgrims.