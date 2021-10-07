UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Launches Biometrics Service For Hajj, Umrah Pilgrims Via Smartphones

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:16 PM

Saudi Arabia launches biometrics service for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims via smartphones

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan launched the application for self-registration of the biometrics of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims through smartphones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan launched the application for self-registration of the biometrics of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims through smartphones.

This will enable aspiring pilgrims to get Hajj and Umrah visas issued online from their respective countries without approaching the visa issuing centers to register their biometrics.

The biometrics matching process will be carried out at the time of the pilgrims' arrival at the land, sea and air ports in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

With the launch of the new mechanism, Saudi Arabia has become the first country in the world that allows registration of biometrics via smart phones for the issuance of electronic visas.

This service is introduced in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to offer the best possible services and facilities for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The self-registration of biometrics service will be implemented through the Saudi Company for Visa and travel Solutions.

The new service will enable the applicants for Hajj and Umrah visas to register their biometrics from their countries after installing the designated application on their smartphones and hence they need not go to visa issuance centers.

Related Topics

World Hajj Company Saudi Saudi Arabia Visa From Best

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

37 seconds ago
 AJK to mark 16th anniversary of October 8, 2005 ea ..

AJK to mark 16th anniversary of October 8, 2005 earthquake

38 seconds ago
 S. Korea reports 2,427 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 2,427 more COVID-19 cases

40 seconds ago
 Turkey Denies Entry to Iranian Trucks in Response ..

Turkey Denies Entry to Iranian Trucks in Response to Tehran's Similar Ban - Asso ..

47 seconds ago
 China prepares to launch Shenzhou-13 manned spaces ..

China prepares to launch Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship

4 minutes ago
 Volcanic ash cloud closes airport in La Palma: off ..

Volcanic ash cloud closes airport in La Palma: officials

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.