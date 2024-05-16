- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Saudi Arabia launches digital identity service, new passport stamp for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia Launches Digital Identity Service, New Passport Stamp For Hajj Pilgrims
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior launched the digital identity service for pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom on Hajj visas for this season
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior launched the digital identity service for pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom on Hajj visas for this season.
The ministry also launched a special passport stamp for pilgrims benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative.
The digital identity service is part of the Saudi government’s efforts to promote digital transformation and harness technology to serve pilgrims in accordance with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the digital identity service enables pilgrims to prove their identity electronically through the Absher and Tawakkalna platforms.
The move aims to facilitate pilgrims’ use of digital identity to enhance the quality of services provided to them and enrich their experience in the Kingdom.
This will also allow pilgrims to keep pace with the developments in digital transformation in the services provided to them all through their stay in Saudi Arabia.
The special passport stamp, launched by the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Passports, will be made available through designated lounges at 11 airports around the seven countries benefiting from it, namely Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire.
Recent Stories
WHO Report debunks myths on illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi
IHC adjourns case of missing person
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers45 minutes ago
-
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers52 minutes ago
-
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year52 minutes ago
-
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area52 minutes ago
-
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan56 minutes ago
-
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi56 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case of missing person56 minutes ago
-
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes1 hour ago
-
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service56 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler56 minutes ago
-
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS1 hour ago
-
Student councils aim to nurture leadership qualities among students1 hour ago