Saudi Arabia Launches Digital Identity Service, New Passport Stamp For Hajj Pilgrims

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Saudi Arabia launches digital identity service, new passport stamp for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior launched the digital identity service for pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom on Hajj visas for this season

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior launched the digital identity service for pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom on Hajj visas for this season.

The ministry also launched a special passport stamp for pilgrims benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative.

The digital identity service is part of the Saudi government’s efforts to promote digital transformation and harness technology to serve pilgrims in accordance with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the digital identity service enables pilgrims to prove their identity electronically through the Absher and Tawakkalna platforms.

The move aims to facilitate pilgrims’ use of digital identity to enhance the quality of services provided to them and enrich their experience in the Kingdom.

This will also allow pilgrims to keep pace with the developments in digital transformation in the services provided to them all through their stay in Saudi Arabia.

The special passport stamp, launched by the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Passports, will be made available through designated lounges at 11 airports around the seven countries benefiting from it, namely Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire.

