Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Launches E-portal To Receive Applications For Permits To Host Iftar At Grand Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Saudi Arabia launches e-portal to receive applications for permits to host Iftar at Grand Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia has launched an electronic portal to receive applications to obtain permits for serving Iftar meals at islam’s holiest site in the upcoming Ramazan.

The Saudi General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques said the portal enables the applicants to select locations of the sunset banquets at the Grand Mosque in the city of Makkah.

Last month, the state agency outlined regulations for serving the banquets.

According to the rules, individual and group benefactors wishing to serve the Iftar meals are required to contract a catering company accredited by the Makkah mayoralty, or factories and warehouses accredited by the Saudi food and Drug Authority, Gulf news reported.

For an individual benefactor, the maximum Iftar banquet is set at two, while a charity and endowment group can apply for up to 10.

The served meal must be dry, consisting of coreless dates, a cake, a pie and juice. The meal must be packed according to specified wrapping standards.

Ramazan traditionally marks the peak season of Umrah at the Grand Mosque. After performing Umrah, many pilgrims would head to the city of Madina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site and visit other Islamic landmarks in the city.

Authorities in Makkah and Madina are on maximum alert to receive the expected influx of worshippers during Ramadan.

Related Topics

Company Visit Saudi Alert Makkah Saudi Arabia SITE Mosque Ramadan

Recent Stories

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

3 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

4 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

16 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

16 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

16 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

16 hours ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan