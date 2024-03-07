Saudi Arabia launches e-portal to receive applications for permits to host Iftar at Grand Mosque

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia has launched an electronic portal to receive applications to obtain permits for serving Iftar meals at islam’s holiest site in the upcoming Ramazan.
The Saudi General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques said the portal enables the applicants to select locations of the sunset banquets at the Grand Mosque in the city of Makkah.
Last month, the state agency outlined regulations for serving the banquets.
According to the rules, individual and group benefactors wishing to serve the Iftar meals are required to contract a catering company accredited by the Makkah mayoralty, or factories and warehouses accredited by the Saudi food and Drug Authority, Gulf news reported.
For an individual benefactor, the maximum Iftar banquet is set at two, while a charity and endowment group can apply for up to 10.
The served meal must be dry, consisting of coreless dates, a cake, a pie and juice. The meal must be packed according to specified wrapping standards.
Ramazan traditionally marks the peak season of Umrah at the Grand Mosque. After performing Umrah, many pilgrims would head to the city of Madina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site and visit other Islamic landmarks in the city.
Authorities in Makkah and Madina are on maximum alert to receive the expected influx of worshippers during Ramadan.
