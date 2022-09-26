UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Launches Nusuk, Digital Platform To Facilitate Pilgrim From Around The World

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk, digital platform to facilitate pilgrim from around the world

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a new unified government platform on Monday through which pilgrims can plan and book their visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a new unified government platform on Monday through which pilgrims can plan and book their visits to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

With Nusuk, travelers from all over the world can easily organize their entire visit to the Kingdom, from applying for an eVisa to booking hotels and flights.

The platform provides a wide range of services and information for pilgrims and visitors that enable them to perform their Umrah rituals easily. It is part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives to better the quality of services provided and enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims.

Nusuk is being launched in cooperation with the Saudi Tourism Authority, and is linked to the services provided by the Kingdom's official tourism website "Visit Saudi Arabia" with the aim of enriching pilgrim experiences and facilitating reservation and communication procedures to provide them with various packages and programs, Arab news reported.

Those wishing to perform Umrah will be able to use Nusuk to obtain the necessary visas and permits and book packages and programs electronically.

A range of other services will be added to the platform at a later stage and these will include interactive maps, a Calendar for offers and activities, a digital instruction guide in several languages, and health information and services.

The Maqam platform will continue to operate until all services are transferred to Nusuk at a later stage.

The Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah explained that the Nusuk platform is an extension of continuous efforts to improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims using the latest technology.

He added that the platform is a result of several government agencies coming together to facilitate pilgrim procedures with the aim of enriching their spiritual journey.

