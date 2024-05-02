Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched the Nusuk pilgrim card, which will be in use for the forthcoming annual pilgrimage of Hajj 2024.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah released the Nusuk card by presenting its copy to Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas in Jakarta during his official visit to Indonesia.

The launching of the card is the latest in a series of reforms introduced by the government of Saudi Arabia as part of its continuous endeavors to provide everything that will add to the ease and comfort of the pilgrims and enable them to benefit from the highly advanced technologies to facilitate their lifetime journey of faith, Saudi Gazette reported.

The Nusuk pilgrim card aims to raise the efficiency of operational procedures for the upcoming Hajj season to make the pilgrimage much easier and simplified as well as to bring down instances of performing Hajj in an illegal way. It is designed to be easy to read automatically. The card facilitates Hajj workers to identify and verify the identity of each pilgrim, and also helps prevent unauthorized individuals from entering the holy sites, and thus ensuring the safety and security of all pilgrims.

The ministry revealed that the card is in digital and physical (print) formats. The print copy of the card will be delivered to pilgrims through their respective Hajj missions or Hajj service providing companies and establishments with which the pilgrims have concluded contracts to perform the pilgrimage.

The digital copy is available through the pilgrim’s account on the Nusuk and Tawakkalna applications. The ministry stated that the pilgrim must scan the QR code on the printed card, and then follow the instructions that lead to obtaining the digital version of the card.

The ministry indicated that the card provides a wide range of services for the pilgrims.

The most important of these services is proving the identity of the pilgrim in front of the relevant authorities and enabling them to verify his data for the purpose of making available the best possible services. It will also provide key information such as the pilgrim's personal data, address and health records, linked to a smartphone application.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah urged pilgrims coming from within Saudi Arabia and abroad to obtain the card before their arrival at the Holy Sites. The foreign and domestic pilgrims are obliged to carry the card during their travel and movements throughout the Hajj period from the time of their arrival until their departure. The ministry emphasized that the card is mandatory for entry and travel within the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah as well as for their movement between the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

The card also contains details of the respective Hajj mission of the pilgrim and ways to communicate with it, in addition to knowing the schedules of the pilgrims’ grouping and residential addresses. The ministry stated that the pilgrim can also receive special alerts, in addition to the evaluation of the provided services, and file their observations and complaints via the digital card.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had previously warned those wishing to perform Hajj rituals against falling in the trap of fake Hajj campaigns and bogus Hajj service providers. It urged pilgrims to apply for Hajj only through official agencies and channels.

During last March, the ministry launched the second edition of its “Jusoor Initiative” aimed to enhance communication with various countries around the world, as well as to review the Kingdom’s efforts in serving the guests of Allah, and facilitate the procedures for their arrival to the Two Holy Mosques.