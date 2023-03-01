Saudi Arabia launches program to train Hajj pilgrim leaders from overseas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a program to train the leaders of foreign Hajj pilgrim groups before their arrival in the Kingdom.

The first session was held in Tabung Haji, in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, and was attended by more than 30 group leaders.

The aim of the program is to improve the quality of service for pilgrims, facilitate their trip and enrich their religious and cultural experience, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The event, which came under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was sponsored and attended by Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Arab news reported .

Further sessions will be organized in other countries before the start of this year's Hajj season.

The training program includes a detailed explanation of the pilgrims' trip and covers all aspects of performing Hajj and crowd management skills.

The training center aims to work with all agencies involved with Hajj and Umrah both within the Kingdom and overseas. It contributes to raising the quality of administrative and field services provided to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and offers the best programs to teach and prepare trainees.