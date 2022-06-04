UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Launches 'Raod To Makkah' Initiative For 5 Countries Including Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Saudi Arabia launches 'Raod to Makkah' initiative for 5 countries including Pakistan

The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior launched the "Road to Makkah" initiative in five countries, including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco and Bangladesh for the fourth year since launching the initiative for the first time in 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior launched the "Road to Makkah" initiative in five countries, including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco and Bangladesh for the fourth year since launching the initiative for the first time in 2019.

The ministry said that the "Road to Makkah" initiative aims to receive the pilgrims and complete their procedures from their countries with ease.

It starts with issuing the visa electronically and taking the vital characteristics and then passing through the complete passport procedures at the airport of the country of departure after verifying the availability of health requirements, Saudi Gazette reported .

Also, the procedures include coding and sorting pilgrims luggage to send to their place of residency in the Kingdom.

Upon their arrival, they move directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah with designated paths while the service authorities deliver their luggage to their place of residency.

The ministry implements the initiative in cooperation with the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority "SDAIA", "Doyof (Guests) Al Rahman Program", one of the Saudi Vision 2030 executive programs, the General Directorate of Passports, and Elm Company.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Hajj Company Road Saudi Makkah Indonesia Saudi Arabia Malaysia Morocco Visa 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

Taller people more at risk of skin infections, ner ..

Taller people more at risk of skin infections, nerve disorders: Study

2 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of under construction pro ..

DC for timely completion of under construction projects

2 minutes ago
 Guar products export witnesses 33.55pc increase

Guar products export witnesses 33.55pc increase

2 minutes ago
 Pak Army Zibdabad rally held

Pak Army Zibdabad rally held

2 minutes ago
 PCF calls on IPC minister

PCF calls on IPC minister

5 minutes ago
 PU's postponed exams to be held on June 14

PU's postponed exams to be held on June 14

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.