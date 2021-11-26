UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Lifts Ban On Direct Flights From Pakistan: Qadri

Fri 26th November 2021

Saudi Arabia lifts ban on direct flights from Pakistan: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday said that Saudi Arabia has lifted ban on direct flights from Pakistan from December 1, 2021.

In a statement, the minister said the flight restoration would enable Umrah Zairean to perform sacred religious ceremony in Saudi Arabia.

He said ban on direct flights from Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India to Saudi Arabia would also be lifted.

He said Pakistani travelers will have to undergo quarantine for five days after entering the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia will only allow entry to travelers who were vaccinated with Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines, if they received a booster shot from one of the four approved vaccines in the Kingdom.

