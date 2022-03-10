UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Lifts Immunization Check At Two Holy Mosques

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah scrapped the immunization status check for people entering the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah from Thursday.

The ministry reviewed the most important developments related to the Covid-19 pandemic before lifting the precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

The ministry also cancelled the requirement of registering immunization data to obtain an Umrah permit for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom, Saudi Gazette reported.

Permits are no longer required to pray at the Grand Mosque or visit the Prophet's Mosque but it is still mandatory to obtain permits for performing Umrah and visit AlRawdah AlSharifa in the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

All social distancing measures in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque are cancelled but wearing masks is still mandatory.

The ministry also noted the abolition of the requirement to submit a PCR test upon arrival for foreign pilgrims and the abolition of the requirement of institutional quarantine and home quarantine for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

