Saudi Arabia mobilises massive fleet of 18,000 buses and 25,000 drivers for smooth Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The General Syndicate of cars in Saudi Arabia has announced mobilising nearly 18,000 buses and 25,000 drivers. This fleet will be tasked with efficient and high-quality transport of pilgrims between Madinah, Makkah, and Jeddah throughout the Hajj season.

Mazen bin Mahmoud Tharwat, director of the syndicate's branch in Madinah, said that the operational plan focuses on the smooth and precise transportation of pilgrims from air and land ports. This will be executed based on mobility requests received via an integrated system and in coordination with all service partners under the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Gulf news reported.

Tharwat highlighted that the transportation of pilgrims from Madinah commenced on Dhu Al Qa'ida 6, with 26 buses journeying towards Makkah. As the influx of pilgrims to Madinah increases, so does the number of transportation, with approximately 700 buses having transported over 30,000 pilgrims to Mecca as of Wednesday.

The peak of arrivals to Madinah is anticipated on the Dhu Al Qa'dah 25 (June 14), while Dhu Al Hijjah 5 (June 23) is expected to be the busiest day for transport requests. Tharwat emphasized the ongoing field and technical efforts of all syndicate teams in meeting the daily transportation requests.