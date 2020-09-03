UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Offers 583 Scholarships To Pakistani Students

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Saudi Arabia offers 583 scholarships to Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has offered 583 fully supported scholarships, in 28 renowned universities, both for male and female Pakistani students and researchers in many areas including Engineering, Economics, Language and Mass Communications etc.

It was told during a meeting held here Thursday between the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki with the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Tarining and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood.

During the meeting both the sides discussed the range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary education Farah Hamid Khan, Federal Secretay National History and Literary Heritage Nausheen Javed Amjad and Additional Secretary Mohiyuddin Ahmed Wani.

Shafqat Mahmood expressed his gratitude and stated, Saudi Arabia was very close to their heart and Pakistan always stood with Saudi Arabia. "We need to bring people of both countries closer through cultural activities, exhibitions, sharing of crafts, and visits of Educationists and business men," the minister added.

Shafqat Mahmood reiterated to further strengthen the relationships of the two countries and to safeguard each others interests at all fora of the world. The meeting was marked with traditional warmth, mutual understandings and trust.

