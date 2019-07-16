Saudi Arabia offers one million sim cards, free internet access to Hajj pilgrims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :One million sim cards and free internet will be offered as gifts to pilgrims performing Hajj this year upon arriving at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia

The initiative is part of a program aimed at serving pilgrims who are keen to communicate with their nearest and dearest back home.

A field team will be working 24 hours during the Hajj season to offer this service to the arriving pilgrims so that they can share their experience with their families, Arab news reported.

The project comes as part of efforts by the Kingdom to serve pilgrims under directions by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince to allow pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease.