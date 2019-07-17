UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Offers One Million SIM Cards, Internet Access To Hajj Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:11 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :One million SIM cards and free internet will be offered as gifts to pilgrims performing Hajj this year upon arriving at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The initiative is part of a programme aimed at serving pilgrims who are keen to communicate with their nearest and dearest back home.

A field team will be working 24 hours during the Hajj season to offer this service to the arriving pilgrims so that they can share their experience with their families, Arab news reported.

The project comes as part of efforts by the Kingdom to serve pilgrims under directions by King Salman and the Crown Prince to allow pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease.

