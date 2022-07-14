UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Opens Visa Applications For Umrah

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Saudi Arabia opens visa applications for Umrah

People outside Saudi Arabia wishing to perform Umrah can apply for visa from Thursday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :People outside Saudi Arabia wishing to perform Umrah can apply for visa from Thursday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement.

Umrah season for pilgrims inside and outside the Kingdom begins on July 30, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the ministry.

Foreign pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet's Mosque can view the visa requirements on the official website while pilgrims inside Saudi Arabia can issue Umrah permits through the "Eatmarna" application.

The ministry said visa applicants were required to complete COVID-19 vaccination with a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia's government. Umrah pilgrims would need to present a vaccine certificate issued by official authorities of their respective countries.

The ministry added that health measures would be put in place to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Umrah season.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia concluded a successful Hajj season, with no recorded accidents or disease outbreaks among pilgrims.

