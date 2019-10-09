UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Plans More Services To Improve 'Smart Hajj' Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:09 PM

Saudi Arabia plans more services to improve 'Smart Hajj' initiative

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that the first phase of the "Smart Hajj" initiative helped in the movement, transportation, and safety of pilgrims during Hajj 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that the first phase of the "Smart Hajj" initiative helped in the movement, transportation, and safety of pilgrims during Hajj 2019.

Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MHU) is undergoing a digital transformation in cooperation with leading technology companies to promote the concept of using smart solutions to provide high-quality services for the pilgrims.

"It will contribute to improving and enriching pilgrims' experience in the Kingdom as well as achieve one of the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030," Dr. Mashat said .

"The MHU, has made many strategic partnerships with the private sector to improve the quality of services and the development of 'Smart Hajj' solutions, including the signing of MoUs last year with SAP in the field of technology, digital infrastructure, cloud computing, geospatial cloud computing platforms, and smart cards to improve services," he said.

Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, chief planning and strategy officer at the MHU, said: "Our Smart Hajj ensures that millions of pilgrims from around the world are transported quickly, easily and safely to religious sites on set schedules," Arab news reported .

The "Smart Hajj" initiative documents pilgrims using internet, geospatial and camera analytics, along with data from the pilgrim experience mobile feedback platform in real-time.

The MHU is one of the participants of GITEX 2019, an annual technological event in Dubai and is showcasing its latest technologies in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Pakistani nationals usually constitute the third largest group after Saudis and Indonesians for the pilgrimage every year, with 200,000 traveling to the Kingdom this year.

In a bid to facilitate pilgrims from Pakistan, authorities at the two holy mosques in Saudi Arabia added six new regional languages, including urdu, for better communication.

In addition to Urdu, all lectures, speeches, and instructions will now be available in Pashto, Punjabi, and Balochi as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Hajj Mobile Dubai Saudi Saudi Arabia 2019 Event All From Million Arab

Recent Stories

India planning to attack on Azad Kashmir: Masood K ..

20 minutes ago

FNC Speaker, Bahrain counterpart hold talks

25 minutes ago

UN Food Programme launches global movement to help ..

25 minutes ago

Sweden breaks ground at Expo 2020 Dubai with tree ..

26 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

1 minute ago

China to build national museum of plants

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.