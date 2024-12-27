Saudi Arabia pledges $500 mln to address Yemeni government’s budget deficit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Saudi Arabia will provide $500 million to Yemen's internationally recognized government to cover salaries and other expenses, a Saudi official said on Friday.

The amount is part of the $1.2 billion package approved last year to support Yemen's government, which was ousted from the capital, Sanaa, by Houthi forces in 2014.

The funds have been allocated to address the Yemeni government's budget deficit, the official said, adding that Saudi Arabia had also disbursed $250 million each in February and August of last year.

The official said, “These funds are intended to support salaries, operational expenses, enhance food security, and facilitate economic reforms, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Yemen’s security, stability, and prosperity.”