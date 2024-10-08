Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Pledges Continued Support For Pakistan In Humanitarian Efforts: Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Ambassador

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al Malki on Tuesday underscored the enduring strength of Pakistan-Saudi relations during a signing ceremony for joint cooperation programmes between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) and the Government of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al Malki on Tuesday underscored the enduring strength of Pakistan-Saudi relations during a signing ceremony for joint cooperation programmes between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) and the Government of Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, the ambassador expressed his pleasure in attending the ceremony, which formalized projects in education, health, recovery, and rehabilitation.

He extended his gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for his government's cooperation, and Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs at KSRelief, Engineer Ahmed Al-Baiz along with the center's dedicated team.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia's continuous support for Pakistan, the ambassador emphasized the Kingdom’s role in humanitarian efforts. "The KSRelief is at the forefront in the service of humanity and performs noble services to the brotherly country Pakistan and its people, standing by them through every thick and thin," he noted.

Al Malki reaffirmed the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan, guided by the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. "I would like to assure Pakistani brothers of the firm commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to always stand by Pakistan and elevate our brotherly relations to new heights," he added.

Concluding his address, the ambassador expressed his well wishes for both of the nations and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and stability of both brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Ishaq Dar Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Event Government

Recent Stories

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic exc ..

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

4 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's ..

Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program

4 minutes ago
 KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest three members gang involved in stree ..

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

4 minutes ago
 Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: ..

Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP

5 minutes ago
 Foreign investment indispensible for economic deve ..

Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor

2 minutes ago
PPP delegation calls on PM

PPP delegation calls on PM

2 minutes ago
 Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ e ..

Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ entry in Lahore from 25th

2 minutes ago
 PHC directs AG to move IHC against sealing of KP H ..

PHC directs AG to move IHC against sealing of KP House

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fu ..

Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund for Palestine, Lebanon

1 hour ago
 Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged ..

Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged 40

1 hour ago
 Almarai, Algharbia Farms sign MoU to localize egg ..

Almarai, Algharbia Farms sign MoU to localize egg powder production

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan