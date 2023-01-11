UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Preparing Framework For Investment Of $10b In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2023 | 06:13 PM

The Saudi Embassy in Pakistan says the Kingdom is also considering to enhance the amount of foreign exchange deposits with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2023) Saudi Arabia is preparing a framework for an investment of ten billion Dollars in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan said the Kingdom is also considering to enhance the amount of foreign exchange deposits with Pakistan.

The development took place at the moment when Islamic Development Bank (IDB) pledged to finance an amount of 4.2 billion dollars over the next three years for achievement of Pakistan's climate resilience and development objectives.

The announcement was made by the President of the Bank, Muhammad Al Jasser while addressing the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

He said this amount includes six hundred million dollars of ordinary capital resources from the Islamic Development Bank.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Islamic Development Bank's financing pledge saying it is very heartening and encouraging.

He assured that his government will leave no stone unturned to implement the reconstruction and rehabilitation plan in letter and spirit.

More Stories From Pakistan

