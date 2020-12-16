UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia, Qatar Keen To Invest In Pakistan Museums, Says Zulfi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Saudi Arabia, Qatar keen to invest in Pakistan museums, says Zulfi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia and Qatar were keen to invest in museums of Pakistan due to immense potential of religious tourism in the country.

Museums could play a significant role in country's economy through generating revenue but unfortunately, this sector was ignored in previous regimes, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abass Bukhari while speaking at a webinar on Wednesday.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken much needed steps for the improvement of the sector under the guidance of the prime minister who was a strong proponent of tourism.

Zulfi Bukhari said the management of Lahore Museum would be given under the control of Archeology Department and a board would also be formed in that regard.

The Taxila Museum was a beautiful museum with relics of the Buddha religion that attracted a large number of tourists across the globe, he added.

He said the government would also establish world class museums in Abbottabad, Kalash and Peshawar to acquaint the people with history, culture and heritage of the areas.

Chitral was a natural tourist destination, he said adding the government was working to refine its beauty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Prime Minister World Abbottabad Qatar Saudi Arabia Taxila Government

Recent Stories

FAB opens Jakarta office to support MENA-Indonesia ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

1 hour ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

1 hour ago

ECP should take notice of govtâ€™s decision of hol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.