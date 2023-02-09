Saudi Arabia raises SR17 mln for earthquake victims in Syria, Turkiye

Saudi Arabia has raised more than SR17 million in donations to help earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey through 'Saham' electronic platform on the appeal of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia has raised more than SR17 million in donations to help earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey through 'Saham' electronic platform on the appeal of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

As per royal direction, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) launched a public drive the other day through an application to help the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye at its headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said a statement on Thursday.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Adviser to the Royal Court and General Supervisor of KSRelief Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah said through these funds, the KSRelief would initiate various programmes, including the opening of an air bridge in the next few hours, to provide shelter, health, food and logistics assistance to the affected people.

Similarly, rescue, rapid intervention and emergency medical teams would go to the scene along with the volunteers of Saudi cadres who would try their best to provide a sigh of relief to their brothers badly affected by the deadliest earthquake in Syria and Turkiye, he added.

Dr Al-Rabeeah said the affected people would be provided the shelters, food and health supplies as per the needs identified by the following teams.

Advisor to the Royal Court, Member of the Council of Senior Scholars, the Permanent Committee of Ifta and board of Directors of the academy Waqf Fund, Dr Saad bin Nasser Al-Shithri shed light on the virtues of charity and its positive results here and hereafter.

He said there was a dire need to look after our brothers who were facing a critical situation due the natural calamity in Syria and Turkiye.

"It is the blessing of Allah Almighty that the Kingdom is bestowed with a lot of natural resources that always provides all possible assistance to the needy and affected people around the world," he added.

He appealed people to donate through the 'Saham' application of the KSRelief, stressing that the center was a reliable organization and it had made a history in provision of relief activities globally.

