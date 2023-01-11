UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Reduces Hajj, Umrah Insurance Premium

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Saudi Arabia reduces Hajj, Umrah insurance premium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia has reduced the insurance cost for Umrah and Hajj pilgrims by 63 percent and by 73 respectively.

Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced the reduction of the comprehensive insurance premium fee for Umrah performers from SR 235 for a single Umrah pilgrim to SR 88, with a reduced rate of 63 percent. As well as reducing Hajj pilgrims' insurance from SR 109 to SR 29, reduction of 73 percent, which explains a lot about the Kingdom's keenness to raise the quality of services provided to pilgrims, Arab news reported.

He made the remarks during the Hajj Expo, a four-day conference-cum-exhibition on Hajj and Umrah services held in Jeddah, which will run until January 12.

The 'Hajj Expo 2023', organised by Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to build an ecosystem of innovative services and solutions in providing better services to pilgrims while enhancing their religious and cultural experiences.

