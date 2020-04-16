UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 518 New COVID-19 Cases With Total At 6,380

Thu 16th April 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia has reported 518 new cases of COVID-19 with the total number reaching 6,380, Saudi Health Ministry's spokesman said on Thursday.

Spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali at a press conference in Riyadh said the new cases were reported in Jeddah (195), Madinah (91), Riyadh (84), Makkah (58), Dammam (38), Taif (13), Qatif (5), Jubail (4), Ras Tanura (3), Yanbu (3), Jazan (3), Qurayyat (2), Lith (2), Twal (2), Abha (2), Muwayh (2), Quwaiya (2), Buraidah (1), Unaizah (1), Khobar (1), Dhahran (1), Khamis Mushait (1), Hofuf (1), Jafr (1), Adham (1) and Khulais (1).

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Dr Al-Abdulaali said 5,307 cases of the total 6,380 were "active", receiving medical care with stable health condition, whereas 71 patients were being given intensive care.

` He said the total number of recovery cases was 990 with death toll of 83.

