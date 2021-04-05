UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reveals Umrah Plans For Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat, revealed the ministry's plans for the Umrah during the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said preparations have been made to receive more pilgrims, who must present the eatmarna app to authorities to confirm that their permits are valid before they arrive at the holy city of Makkah, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Mashat added that four reception centers will be set up at the entrances of Makkah and some 700 buses will be dedicated for their transportation. Each bus will carry 20 pilgrims in line with health regulations. The number of workers will be doubled to ensure the Umrah is held smoothly.

The ministry has set a preemptive plan that covers several mechanisms that will help in managing the numbers of people wishing to perform the Umrah and those wishing to perform prayers at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah city.

Workers will be available around the clock at the entrances of Makkah, he added, saying the plan had been applied in recent months when the Kingdom was gradually resuming the Umrah after the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Moreover, Mashat stressed that all workers serving the pilgrims have received the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing them to safely perform their duties.

All measures at the pilgrimage are based on the regulations outlined by the Health Ministry and that ensure social distancing and other precautions against COVID-19, he stated.

He said that Ramadan will witness the strictest application of these regulations and the Health Ministry has even dedicated a team that would oversee their implementation.

