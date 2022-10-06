UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Sends 4,000 Tons Of Flood Relief To Pakistan Via Land, Air Routes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Saudi Arabia sends 4,000 tons of flood relief to Pakistan via land, air routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia has sent 4,000 tons of food relief to Pakistan, with the aid provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center helping almost 800,000 people worst affected by the disaster.

The floods, caused by abnormal monsoon rains and glacial melt, have submerged vast swathes of the South Asian country since mid-June and killed almost 1,600 people, most of them women and children.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are living in the open, exposed to malaria, diarrhea, dengue fever, and severe skin and eye infections, with stagnant floodwaters, which officials say will take months to recede, increasing disease transmission.

"A total of 4,385 tons of different kinds of relief goods through land route and air bridges have been distributed so far, which benefited more than 785,636 people all across Pakistan," Dr. Khalid Muhammad Al-Othmani, KSrelief Pakistan director was quoted as said by Arab news on Thursday.

He said the agency had also distributed 15,000 packages containing more than 1,425 tons of essential food items in the southwestern province of Balochistan, one of the worst hit by floods.

Ten Saudi flights loaded with various relief goods delivered the aid, with packages handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority. Relief goods have also been sent via a land bridge established by KSrelief.

