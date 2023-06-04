Saudi Arabia sets new standard for Hajj experience with modern facilities, scientific mass management system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :As the annual Hajj pilgrimage approaches, Saudi Arabia has unveiled its groundbreaking arrangements that aim to provide intending pilgrims from around the world with an exceptional and comfortable spiritual journey.

With a focus on modern facilities and a scientific mass management system, the KSA was determined to make this year's Hajj experience the best ever, said the Royal Embassy's Press Attaché Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi in an exclusive interview with APP on Sunday.

He said Saudi Arabia, known as the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, had invested substantial resources to ensure the comfort and well-being of pilgrims during their sacred journey.

He said the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in collaboration with various government entities and private sector partners, had introduced a range of initiatives to enhance the Hajj experience.

First and foremost, the Saudi government had made significant advancements in the infrastructure surrounding the holy sites, ensuring that the needs of pilgrims were met with modern amenities, he added.

Dr. Naif said a comprehensive renovation and expansion programme had been undertaken, encompassing accommodations, transportation, and health services besides the new infrastructure included spacious and comfortable air-conditioned tents in Mina, where pilgrims stay during the days of Hajj, as well as upgraded transportation systems for seamless movement between the holy sites.

To facilitate easy navigation, the Saudi press attaché said the Ministry had introduced an advanced mass management system based on scientific principles. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, this system incorporated artificial intelligence, data analytics, and real-time monitoring to ensure the efficient flow of pilgrims, he maintained.

He said by employing crowd management algorithms and state-of-the-art surveillance techniques, the Saudi authorities could identify potential bottlenecks and proactively manage large gatherings, preventing any inconvenience or safety concerns.

Moreover, he said the introduction of electronic services and digital platforms had revolutionized the Hajj experience as pilgrims could now complete their registration, visa applications, and documentation procedures online, streamlining the entire process and reducing waiting times.

He said digital wristbands equipped with GPS technology had also been introduced, allowing authorities to monitor the location of each pilgrim, provide guidance, and quickly respond to any emergency situations.

In terms of healthcare, Dr. Naif said the Saudi Ministry of Health had set up advanced medical facilities and clinics in close proximity to the holy sites. These clinics were equipped with modern equipment and staffed by highly qualified medical professionals, ensuring the well-being and safety of all pilgrims, he maintained.

In addition, he said a 24/7 medical helpline had been established to provide immediate medical assistance and guidance.

To address the linguistic diversity of the pilgrims, a multilingual support system had been put in place, with trained personnel fluent in various languages available to assist and guide the pilgrims throughout their journey, he said adding that this initiative aimed to ensure effective communication and a comfortable experience for all visitors.

Further shedding light on these groundbreaking arrangements, Dr. Naif said, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had committed to providing a memorable and hassle-free Hajj experience.

He stated, "Our Primary goal is to ensure that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey without any distractions or difficulties. The advancements the Saudi government has made in infrastructure, technology, and mass management systems will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience and reinforce the Kingdom's position as the leading destination for the Hajj pilgrimage." As the global Muslim community eagerly awaits the annual pilgrimage, he said Saudi Arabia's exemplary arrangements for the Hajj promised a remarkable and spiritually enriching experience for all intending pilgrims.

He said with state-of-the-art facilities, a scientific mass management system, and a commitment to providing modern-day comforts, Saudi Arabia had set a new standard for the organization and execution of the Hajj pilgrimage, cementing its reputation as a leader in the Islamic world.