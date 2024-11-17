Saudi Arabia Shows Interest In Pakistan's Premium Snacks : Shahid Imran
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia has shown keen interest in high-quality food products from Pakistan, especially snacks that meet international standards.
Upon his return here on Sunday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after attending the 3-day Halal Food Expo, Shahid Imran, Convener of the Pakistan Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Regional Committee on Food, noted that the growing interest in Pakistani products reflects the rising demand in the Saudi market for diverse and premium food items, where Pakistani goods have proven to be highly competitive.
Pakistan’s food industry, known for its quality ingredients and adherence to global standards, has made a mark in the middle East, with snacks being particularly popular among Saudis. He said Saudi businesses have invited Pakistani companies to expand their supply of these sought-after products.
Pakistani snacks, including chips, nimko, biscuits, and other convenience foods, align well with Saudi people tastes and have been recognized for their superior quality and flavor. The invitation for Pakistani companies to scale up exports indicates the potential for a deepened trade relationship, benefitting both countries economically.
Shahid Imran said this opportunity allows Pakistani companies to not only boost their export revenues but also enhance their presence in the international market. As Pakistan ramps up production to meet Saudi Arabia’s demand, both Muslim countries are set to benefit from strengthened economic ties and an increased flow of high-quality Pakistani products into the Saudi food market, he added.
