Saudi Arabia Signs Agreements For Hajj Season With Over 25 Countries

Published January 15, 2023 | 09:10 PM

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has signed agreements with the delegations of more than 25 countries on the arrangements for the Hajj season 1444 AH.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition (Hajj Expo 2023) here.

The Ministry announced earlier that the number of pilgrims this year, 1444 AH, will return to what it was before the corona pandemic without any age restrictions.

The agreements come within the developmental measures offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to improve the experience of pilgrims during Hajj, Umrah and visitation.

These include the quotas allocated to each country and the organizational instructions that enhance the safety and comfort of the pilgrims from the moment of preparation for the journey of a lifetime until leaving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As the Kingdom prepares for the 1444 AH Hajj season, it is intensifying its efforts to provide distinguished services to pilgrims, and enrich their experience at all levels of logistics, security, technology as well as culture and knowledge through the Program of Pilgrims and the integrated efforts of all government sectors, private sectors, entrepreneurs and partners from around the world.

It is noteworthy that Hajj Expo 2023, which was held from 9-12 January 2023, was the largest gathering. The event, related to Hajj and Umrah, brought together more than 57 countries and more than 70 speakers and experts. Over 200 companies, specialized in the Hajj and Umrah sector, participated, and more than 60,000 visitors attended the exhibition.

