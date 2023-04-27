Saudi Arabia stood by Pakistan in hour of need: governor Punjab

President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Saudi Arabia Sheikh Saeed Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political scenario in the country besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Saudi Arabia Sheikh Saeed Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed current political scenario in the country besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Former MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed and industrialist Ijaz Malik also held separate meetings with the Governor Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in difficult situations. He said that a large number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia are contributing to the strengthening of the economy by sending a large amount of foreign exchange to the country.

The Governor Punjab said the government is taking steps to provide favorable environment to the foreign investors in the country, adding that country's economy is showing signs of stability due to the prudent policies of the government.

He further said there is need to promote positive attitudes in the society.

On this occasion, the president of Muslim League (N) Saudi Arabia Sheikh Saeed Ahmed said that PML-N has been reorganized in 16 cities of Saudi Arabia.

He said the royal protocol given by the Saudi government to the PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif, is a practical example of Pakistan friendship.

Sheikh Saeed Ahmed, on behalf of Muslim League-N Saudi Arabia, invited governor Punjab to visit Saudi Arabia.