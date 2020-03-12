UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Suspends Travel Of Citizens, Expatriates; Stops Flights To Various Countries Including Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens, expatriates; stops flights to various countries including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Due to coronavirus situation, the Saudi Government on Thursday temporarily suspended the travel of citizens and expatriates,and stopped flights to a number of countries including Pakistan.

According a public notice posted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh on its website "http://www.pakembassyksa.com", the decision gave a 72-hour period to citizens and holders of valid residency to return to the Kingdom, before the travel suspension decision becomes effective.

In case, travel was required on emergency basis, Ministries of Interior and Health of the Kingdom may be approached on humanitarian grounds, it added.

