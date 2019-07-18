Saudi Arabia to distribute 8 million copies of Holy Quran to Hajj pilgrims

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has started preparations for its Hajj season book distribution program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has started preparations for its Hajj season book distribution program.

The ministry will provide pilgrims with books concerning the rituals upon entry to the Kingdom, as well as the Holy Quran and translations of its meanings.

Finally, pilgrims will be offered guidance books upon their departure.

The program aims to spread legitimate awareness among pilgrims and promote adherence to the correct methods of belief, worship and behavior.

The undersecretary of the Department of Publications Affairs and Scholarly Research, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Hamdan, said that it has approved 52 books in more than 30 languages for this year's Hajj season.

He added that more than 8 million copies of the Holy Quran, ritual books and manuals will be distributed, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Hamdan said that the Islamic electronic library had issued a platform containing all of the ministry's written and audio versions of the books of Hajj and Umrah to every international airport in the Kingdom, several exit-port centers and some mosques and important sites.