Saudi Arabia To Grant Citizenship To Highly Skilled Foreign Professionals

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:12 PM

Saudi Arabia to grant citizenship to highly skilled foreign professionals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia has approved granting citizenship to foreign nationals with specialized skills in a number of professions on Thursday.

The royal decree allows certain high-skilled professionals working in specialized areas within the legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sport and technical fields to obtain Saudi citizenship, Arab news reported .

The move is in line with Vision 2030, which aims to create an environment that is attractive to top level professionals.

