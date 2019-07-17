UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Host Families Of Victims Of New Zealand Terror Attack For Hajj

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia will host 200 the families of victims of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand for Hajj on the orders of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The directive from King Salman was announced by Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abulaziz Al-Asheikh, the Minister of Islamic Affairs.

Al-Asheikh said the hosting of the families during the Hajj season was part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to "confront and defeat terrorism" in all forms, a Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Sheikh also said that the ministry will work on following up the procedures of inviting the families of the victims with the Saudi embassy in New Zealand, adding that it will provide all services necessary for them to perform the Islamic ritual of Hajj.

The Christchurch mosque attack left 50 Muslims dead and dozens injured after a gunman walked into a mosque during Friday prayers and randomly shot people while broadcasting live footage on social media.

