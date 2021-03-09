UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Introduce Skill Assessment For Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:27 PM

Saudi Arabia to introduce skill assessment for workers

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) announced the launch of the "Professional Verification" programme, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) announced the launch of the "Professional Verification" programme, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.

The ministry said on official Twitter account: "Today we launched the Professional Verification programme, to ensure the competence of skilled workers in the Saudi labour market, "Arab news reported .

The programme aims to verify that all skilled workers in Saudi Arabia have the required skills to perform the occupation they were recruited for, and will include practical and theoretical examinations in the workers' specialized fields. It will target more than 1,000 professions belonging to 23 fields as per the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.

The programme, which starts in July, seeks to improve the quality of skilled workers in the Saudi labor market, enhance their productivity, improve the services they provide and reduce the influx of unqualified workers.

The programme will examine all skilled workers in their home country before their arrival in the Kingdom, in cooperation with selected international examination centers. It will also examine existing skilled workers in the Kingdom.

HRSD is urging all establishments to begin the verification process by registering on the program's website � https://svp.qiwa.sa/ � for all their skilled workers, as the verification will gradually be enforced this summer.

Centers interested in becoming licensed to conduct the program's examination are advised to register in the same link.

Work visas for the targeted jobs will be linked to the skilled workers passing the examination in their home country and will be enforced on a gradual basis in accordance with a roll-out plan developed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the countries sending labor to the Kingdom. This falls under the ministry's "Professional Accreditation" system.

Related Topics

Twitter Saudi Same Saudi Arabia July Market All Arab Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Remaining matches are likely to be played i ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to use all available resources to control pri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Damage From Corruption Crimes Exceeded $8 ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Administration Sued by 12 States Over Expans ..

2 minutes ago

Nation can no more be hoodwinked by political part ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against profiteers launched in Dir Lower ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.