Saudi Arabia to introduce skill assessment for workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) announced the launch of the "Professional Verification" programme, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.

The ministry said on official Twitter account: "Today we launched the Professional Verification programme, to ensure the competence of skilled workers in the Saudi labour market, "Arab news reported .

The programme aims to verify that all skilled workers in Saudi Arabia have the required skills to perform the occupation they were recruited for, and will include practical and theoretical examinations in the workers' specialized fields. It will target more than 1,000 professions belonging to 23 fields as per the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.

The programme, which starts in July, seeks to improve the quality of skilled workers in the Saudi labor market, enhance their productivity, improve the services they provide and reduce the influx of unqualified workers.

The programme will examine all skilled workers in their home country before their arrival in the Kingdom, in cooperation with selected international examination centers. It will also examine existing skilled workers in the Kingdom.

HRSD is urging all establishments to begin the verification process by registering on the program's website � https://svp.qiwa.sa/ � for all their skilled workers, as the verification will gradually be enforced this summer.

Centers interested in becoming licensed to conduct the program's examination are advised to register in the same link.

Work visas for the targeted jobs will be linked to the skilled workers passing the examination in their home country and will be enforced on a gradual basis in accordance with a roll-out plan developed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the countries sending labor to the Kingdom. This falls under the ministry's "Professional Accreditation" system.