Saudi Arabia To Invest US$ 1 Billion In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Saudi Arabia to invest US$ 1 billion in Pakistan

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, has issued a directive to invest $1 billion in Pakistan, in confirmation of the Kingdom's support of Pakistan economy and its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, has issued a directive to invest $1 billion in Pakistan, in confirmation of the Kingdom's support of Pakistan economy and its people.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, who received a telephone call from his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday, informed him of the King's directive, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the SPA report, the two Foreign Ministers besides discussing the strong Saudi-Pakistani relations and the ways to boost them, also discussed the regional and international issues of common interest.

