Saudi Arabia to organize 'Hajj Expo' in January 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that it will organize a conference and exhibition for Hajj and Umrah services, "Expo Hajj 2023", at the beginning of January next year 2023.

The Exhibition will be held in Jeddah. It aims at discussing the innovative services and solutions to facilitate procedures for the arrival of pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques easily and smoothly, developing the quality of provided services, and contributing to enriching their religious and cultural experience.

All of this will result in achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs.

The conference seeks to bring together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers under one roof, to discuss and implement easy solutions and innovative options to ease the journey of performing Hajj and Umrah.

The conference also focuses on presenting proposals for future projects to develop infrastructure, technical solutions, and rehabilitate religious sites and historical monuments, that enhance the quality of provided services to the pilgrims, enriching their spiritual journey, and creating an unforgettable memory, Saudi Gazette reported.

The "Hajj Expo" features a range of innovations, programs, and qualitative initiatives to develop the quality of provided services in the Hajj and Umrah sectors. It will also organize workshops that discuss the activities through which the Ministry seeks to achieve excellence and sustainability in serving pilgrims in cooperation with its partners from the governmental, private, and non-profit sectors; to achieve the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Program one of the programs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The conference and exhibition are an attractive gateway for investors to build strategic partnerships with all stakeholders from the governmental, private and non-profit sectors, where efforts are combined to support the accelerating pace of digital transformation and technology applications and use them in the service of the pilgrims, following the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which provides an integrated strategy for the development of the Hajj and Umrah system with the use of human energies and material capabilities.

The conference will also witness holding many accompanying events and activities in the presence of several ministers of Islamic affairs, endowments and Hajj, ambassadors and consuls in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and agencies working in the system from the public and private sectors.

All parties will be able to discuss how to achieve cooperation and mechanisms to achieve the main goals that contribute to the system's development. This will increase the satisfaction of pilgrims and enhance the quality of services to meet the needs of pilgrims and Umrah performers visiting Makkah and Madina.