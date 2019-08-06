UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Provide Free Medical Services To Hajj Pilgrims

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia to provide free medical services to Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health will provide free health-related services to Hajj pilgrims in the Kingdom, with the help of over 30,000 health workers.

The Saudi General Authority for Statistics said that the number of people working to provide the medical services (including cases of emergency) for Hajj pilgrims this season amounted to 30,908 individuals, including 8,685 women, according to the report.

Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabeeah, Minister of Health said: "30,000 employees of the Health Ministry work in this Hajj season with great dedication to provide the best services to pilgrims round the clock. They are heroes of health." Dr. Tawfiq extended thanks to employees of the Health Ministry taking part in this Hajj season for their great efforts.

The Saudi Ministry of Health has assigned a specialized team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and others to the task, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said in a report.

There are 16 operating hospitals in Mecca and its surrounding areas, as well as 125 health centers equipped with all the necessary equipment. There are also 68 teams of medical personnel stationed across holy sites in Mecca.

The report also said that the Saudi Red Crescent Authority allocated 132 temporary and temporary relief centers, 370 ambulances, 20 bicycles, and 2,811 people for the emergency teams in Mecca and Medina in order to provide medical and emergency services for pilgrims.

All health and ambulance crews will be working around the clock during the Hajj season – up until 20th Dhu al-Hijjah.

