UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Restore Pakistan's Hajj Pilgrims' Quota To Pre-pandemic Levels: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Saudi Arabia to restore Pakistan's Hajj pilgrims' quota to pre-pandemic levels: official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia would increase Pakistan's quota of pilgrims for next year's Hajj pilgrimage to almost 180,000 as the kingdom seeks to revive the old Hajj quota of countries around the world to pre-pandemic levels, a senior official of Pakistan's religious affairs ministry confirmed.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Hajj was restricted to just 1,000 local residents. Last year, the kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-coronavirus pandemic figure of 2.5 million.

For this year's Hajj, Saudi Arabia allowed 1 million people from both within and outside the kingdom to perform the pilgrimage. These included 83,132 Pakistani pilgrims.

"Pakistan received a "verbal intimation" last week from a Saudi delegation, in a virtual meeting, that Pakistan's quota for Hajj pilgrims would be increased," Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs, Aftab Akbar Durrani, was quoted by Arab news on Thursday.

The Saudi delegation was led by Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, Saudi deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah.

"They (Saudi officials) have informed us that they are reviving the old Hajj quota for the whole world including Pakistan," Durrani said.

After the revival of the pre-coronavirus Hajj quota, over 179,210 Pakistanis would be able to perform the pilgrimage next year, he said. However, Durrani added, that Pakistan is yet to receive written confirmation from the Saudi authorities.

"The written agreement will be signed in this regard with the Saudi government during a Hajj conference which is taking place next month on January 9 in Jeddah," Durrani said.

Durrani added that either Pakistan's religious affairs minister or he would represent Pakistan at the conference where all Hajj-related details would be finalized with the kingdom's officials.

"We are also trying to reduce Hajj expenses for pilgrims which will also be finalized during the visit," the official added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hajj Jeddah Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia January 2020 All From Government Agreement Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari g ..

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari go viral on social media

17 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

2 hours ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

2 hours ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

2 hours ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.