Saudi Arabia To Test Flying Taxis, Drones This Hajj Season: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh al-Jasser, announced plans to test flying taxis and drones during the upcoming Hajj season, aiming to alleviate congestion and provide efficient mobility solutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh al-Jasser, announced plans to test flying taxis and drones during the upcoming Hajj season, aiming to alleviate congestion and provide efficient mobility solutions.
This initiative reflects the growing competition among transportation companies to introduce practical innovations. Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca, attracts Muslims worldwide and is slated to begin on June 14 this year.
The minister stressed the necessity for the ministry to acquaint itself with emerging technologies in the expanding transportation sector.
Being proactive ensures they can reap the benefits of these services, maximizing their impact during the Hajj season, Al Arabiya news reported.
These innovative transportation options could potentially alleviate congestion and provide efficient mobility solutions during this busy time Hajj, one of the five pillars of islam, is the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
It usually takes place between the 8th and the13th of Dhu-al-Hijjah and Muslims from all over the world gather in Mecca to perform it.
Recent Stories
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela6 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders13 minutes ago
-
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's stability13 minutes ago
-
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law13 minutes ago
-
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies5 minutes ago
-
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative5 minutes ago
-
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis5 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori5 minutes ago
-
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ program5 minutes ago
-
Farmers urge govt to start wheat purchase process5 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur outlines measures for province development, pros ..5 minutes ago
-
May 9: intrusion, not mere political dissent: Khawaja Asif5 minutes ago