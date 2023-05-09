UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Welcome Foreign Haj Pilgrims At Six Airports Across Kingdom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims at six airports across Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia is preparing to welcome foreign Hajj pilgrims at six airports across the Kingdom — Jeddah, Madina, Riyadh, Dammam, Taif, and Yanbu.

National flag carrier Saudia will transport pilgrims from over 100 scheduled and 14 seasonal destinations globally.

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madina is set to receive the first flights on May 21.

Saudia plans to utilise 176 aircraft and allocate 1.2 million seats to the provide a seamless travel experience for pilgrims.

The airline employs 8,000 cabin crew members fluent in 42 languages and offers educational e-books on performing Hajj and Umrah in 14 languages, Gulf news reported.

In-flight Islamic content has been updated to include 134 hours of religious programmes and 590 hours of Qur'an recitations, along with other Islamic programmes in multiple languages.

To raise awareness among pilgrims, Saudia Group will share messages in their languages through Hajj missions, organisations in Makkah and Medina, and at Hajj residences.

These messages will cover journey details, baggage limits and requirements to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage.

For the first time, flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudia, will also participate in transporting pilgrims.

Saudia Group aims to achieve operational efficiency while adhering to safety standards, offering services like zamzam water bottle dispatch and additional flights to Madina.

Related Topics

Hajj Water Jeddah Riyadh Medina Makkah Saudi Arabia May From Share Million Airport

Recent Stories

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 ..

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 after Imran Khanâ€™s arrest

8 minutes ago
 Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Kha ..

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

34 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

56 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

3 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khanâ€™s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khanâ€™s pre-recorded message for the nation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.