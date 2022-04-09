UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Welcome One Million Pilgrims For Hajj This Year

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2022 | 01:39 PM

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) Saudi Arabia will welcome one million pilgrims for Hajj this year after ease in COVID restrictions from the Kingdom, the Saudi officials say.

The officials say that the Saudi Ministry for Hajj and Umrah has announced that the Kingdom will welcome 1 million people this year including domestic and foreign pilgrims for Hajj.

The ministry says that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform Hajj and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in a safe and spiritual atmosphere.

It says, “It is of supreme importance to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to preserve the safety and security of Hajj pilgrims as well as visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque,”.

For this year Hajj, the number of pilgrims from specific countries will be in accordance with the quotas given to each country and in consideration of compliance with all health recommendations.

The ministry while sharing regulation for Hajj this year said that it ss open to those who are under 65 years old and have received approved COVID-19 vaccinations by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

It has made clear that the pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom are directed to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom. The ministry, according the reports, has directed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with all precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the rituals.

