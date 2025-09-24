Saudi Arabia top destination as over 2m Pakistanis secure jobs abroad since 2023

Saudi Arabia remained the largest destination as more than two million Pakistanis secured overseas employment in over 50 countries between 2023 and August 2025

According to the official statistics of Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) available with Wealth Pakistan, a total of 2,041,147 workers registered for foreign employment during this period, with 862,625 workers leaving in 2023, followed by 727,381 in 2024, and another 451,141 in the first eight months of 2025, said a press release on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest destination for Pakistani workers, reflecting the deep-rooted economic and labour ties between the two countries.

From 2023 to August 2025, as many as 1,193,281 Pakistanis obtained jobs in the Kingdom, covering sectors ranging from construction and services to technical and professional categories.

The United Arab Emirates came in second, employing 317,888 Pakistanis. The UAE’s diversified economy, ranging from construction and transport to hospitality and trade, continues to offer significant opportunities for Pakistanis.

Oman was another leading destination, welcoming 150,188 workers. The demand in Oman was particularly strong in 2023 and 2024, reflecting ongoing development projects in the Sultanate.

Qatar emerged as the fourth-largest destination, with 133,647 Pakistanis securing jobs there. Much of this demand stemmed from infrastructure expansion, energy projects, and the country’s growing logistics sector.

Bahrain, another Gulf nation, offered employment to 63,325 Pakistanis, while Kuwait attracted 10,281.

Together, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries absorbed the overwhelming majority of Pakistan’s overseas workforce during this period, highlighting the continued centrality of the Middle East to Pakistan’s overseas employment market.

Beyond the Gulf, several other destinations gained importance. Malaysia recruited 28,670 Pakistanis, showing renewed demand in manufacturing and services.

The United Kingdom employed 33,439 Pakistanis, a significant number reflecting opportunities in both skilled and semi-skilled professions.

Iraq remained a notable employer, offering jobs to 15,052 Pakistanis.

Japan, with its specialized technical workforce programs, provided opportunities to 4,488 Pakistanis, while South Korea recruited 2,330, largely through official channels such as the Employment Permit System.

Other countries that received Pakistani workers included China, Romania, Türkiye, Italy, Germany, and various European, African, and Asian nations.

Thousands of workers also went to destinations as varied as Greece, Spain, Libya, Nigeria, South Africa, and even smaller markets like Cameroon, Brunei, and Azerbaijan.

The professional breakdown of the workforce paints an equally comprehensive picture. Drivers topped the list, with 396,997 securing overseas jobs.

Their placement reflects the consistent demand for transport and logistics support across multiple countries, particularly in the Gulf.

Labourers followed closely with 380,657, underlining the continued requirement for general manpower in construction, maintenance, and related activities.

Technicians represented another significant category, with 263,773 workers employed abroad. This demonstrates that Pakistani workers are not only filling traditional labour roles but also taking on skilled and semi-technical jobs.

The construction sector remained a strong pull, with masons (127,343) and carpenters (110,442) among the top trades. Electricians, numbering 80,051, and welders, with 72,539, further reflected the technical demand. Plumbers, numbering 57,460, and salesmen, with 45,220, showed the spread of opportunities beyond construction into retail and services.

Mechanical workers (43,329) rounded off the top ten categories, again underscoring the pull for technical manpower.

In addition to these leading professions, thousands of Pakistanis were also employed as supervisors, engineers, doctors, IT professionals, clerks, security staff, and in other occupations that span the spectrum from highly specialized expertise to support services.